Adv Auto Parts 215.58
Abbott Labs 118.95
ADM 93.49
Ameriprise 314.63
AutoZone, Inc. 2,027.29
Boeing 188.95
Bank of America 43.73
BP PLC ADR 31.05
ConAgra Foods 32.89
Caterpillar 223.36
Clorox 136.46
Chevron Texaco 169.31
Darling Int'l. 79.35
Deere & Co. 436.45
Dollar General 221.47
Walt Disney Co. 139.14
Ennis Business Forms 18.50
Eaton Corp. 154.18
Exelon 45.51
Fastenal 57.58
General Electric 94.02
Goodyear Tire 14.06
Harley Davidson 38.61
Hewlett Packard 17.54
IBM 131.35
International Paper 46.32
Illinois Tool Works 211.75
JP Morgan 61.30
Johnson & Johnson 176.92
Kohl's 61.63
Alliant Energy 61.83
McDonald's Corp. 241.58
Merck & Co. 81.34
Microsoft 303.68
Pepisco 165.24
Pfizer 52.78
Principal Financial 73.60
Proctor & Gamble 152.83
Prudential 120.86
Sherwin Williams 245.21
Target 218.61
Tyson Foods 86.93
Texas Instruments 184.90
Union Pacific 273.38
US Bancorp 57.12
US Cellular 30.66
Verizon 51.28
Williams. Co. 33.88
Wal-Mart 143.45
