Adv Auto Parts   215.58

Abbott Labs   118.95

ADM   93.49

Ameriprise   314.63

AutoZone, Inc.  2,027.29

Boeing   188.95

Bank of America   43.73

BP PLC ADR  31.05

ConAgra Foods   32.89

Caterpillar   223.36

Clorox   136.46

Chevron Texaco   169.31

Darling Int'l.   79.35

Deere & Co.   436.45

Dollar General   221.47

Walt Disney Co.   139.14

Ennis Business Forms   18.50

Eaton Corp.   154.18

Exelon   45.51

Fastenal   57.58

General Electric   94.02

Goodyear Tire   14.06

Harley Davidson   38.61

Hewlett Packard 17.54

IBM   131.35

International Paper   46.32

Illinois Tool Works   211.75

JP Morgan   61.30

Johnson & Johnson   176.92

Kohl's   61.63

Alliant Energy   61.83

McDonald's Corp.   241.58

Merck & Co.   81.34

Microsoft   303.68

Pepisco   165.24

Pfizer   52.78

Principal Financial   73.60

Proctor & Gamble   152.83

Prudential   120.86

Sherwin Williams   245.21

Target   218.61

Tyson Foods   86.93

Texas Instruments   184.90

Union Pacific   273.38

US Bancorp  57.12

US Cellular  30.66

Verizon   51.28

Williams. Co.   33.88

Wal-Mart   143.45

Tags

Trending Video