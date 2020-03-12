Adv Auto Parts 109.17
Abbott Labs 74.70
ADM 31.54
Alliant Energy 48.17
Ameriprise 92.42
AutoZone, Inc 978.19
Boeing 154.82
Bank of America 20.50
BP PLC ADR 21.57
ConAgra Foods 24.14
Caterpillar 92.26
Clorox 158.73
ChevronTexaco 76.25
Darling Int’l 17.79
Deere & Co. 130.39
Dollar General 141.97
Ennis Bus Forms 16.29
Eaton Corp 75.92
Exelon 35.27
Fastenal 30.87
General Electric 7.23
Goodyear Tire 6.39
Harley Davidson 20.36
Hewlett Packard 17.50
IBM 102.81
International Paper 28.62
Illinois Tool Works 140.23
Johnson & Johnson 125.30
JP Morgan 88.05
Kohl’s 23.00
McDonald’s Corp. 170.12
Merck & Co. 74.38
Microsoft 139.06
Pepsico 115.34
Pfizer 30.01
Principal Financial 30.98
Proctor & Gamble 101.82
Prudential 46.32
Sherwin Williams 482.66
Target 92.60
Tyson Foods 51.81
Texas Instruments 97.53
Union Pacific 132.05
US Bancorp 31.60
US Cellular 25.28
Verizon 51.22
Walt Disney Co. 91.81
Wal-Mart 104.09
Williams Co. 13.29
