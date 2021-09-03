Adv Auto Parts 199.45
Abbott Labs 128.97
ADM 60.17
Alliant Energy 61.47
Ameriprise 272.26
AutoZone, Inc 1,538.04
Boeing 218.14
Bank of America 41.02
BP PLC ADR 24.77
ConAgra Foods 33.49
Caterpillar 210.35
Clorox 169.49
Chevron-Texaco 97.49
Darling Int’l 73.73
Deere & Co. 389.37
Dollar General 222.50
Ennis Bus Forms 19.33
Eaton Corp 166.38
Exelon 49.82
Fastenal 55.89
General Electric 104.75
Goodyear Tire 16.31
Harley Davidson 39.15
Hewlett Packard 29.86
IBM 139.56
International Paper 59.92
Illinois Tool Works 228.55
Johnson & Johnson 175.09
JP Morgan 159.52
Kohl’s 55.75
McDonald’s Corp. 238.75
Merck & Co. 77.26
Microsoft 301.14
Pepsico 157.09
Pfizer 46.82
Principal Financial 66.00
Proctor & Gamble 144.10
Prudential 104.89
Sherwin Williams 307.40
Target 244.25
Tyson Foods 78.25
Texas Instruments 189.88
Union Pacific 214.89
US Bancorp 56.15
US Cellular 32.46
Verizon 55.42
Walt Disney Co. 181.00
Wal-Mart 149.27
Williams Co. 24.97
