Adv Auto Parts 180.65
Abbott Labs 108.48
ADM 91.47
Ameriprise 286.61
AutoZone, Inc. 2,199.08
Boeing 157.52
Bank of America 34.94
BP PLC ADR 31.69
ConAgra Foods 34.37
Caterpillar 189.49
Clorox 148.16
Chevron Texaco 159.971
Darling Int'l. 77.97
Deere & Co. 372.25
Dollar General 247.26
Walt Disney Co. 115.18
Ennis Business Forms 20.80
Eaton Corp. 145.71
Exelon 45.84
Fastenal 51.20
General Electric 74.04
Goodyear Tire 14.02
Harley Davidson 41.07
Hewlett Packard 13.43
IBM 129.19
International Paper 41.72
Illinois Tool Works 206.51
JP Morgan 56.15
Johnson & Johnson 165.71
Kohl's 30.71
Alliant Energy 63.07
McDonald's Corp. 259.52
Merck & Co. 87.34
Microsoft 264.46
Pepisco 173.22
Pfizer 47.84
Principal Financial 78.29
Proctor & Gamble 139.96
Prudential 98.48
Sherwin Williams 240.35
Target 173.65
Tyson Foods 75.57
Texas Instruments 170.74
Union Pacific 231.88
US Bancorp 47.58
US Cellular 27.62
Verizon 42.24
Williams. Co. 32.77
Wal-Mart 136.84
