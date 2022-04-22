Adv Auto Parts 218.39
Abbott Labs 119.74
ADM 92.18
Ameriprise 280.32
AutoZone, Inc. 2,158.55
Boeing 176.92
Bank of America 37.56
BP PLC ADR 29.88
ConAgra Foods 36.12
Caterpillar 216.59
Clorox 150.71
Chevron Texaco 161.06
Darling Int’l. 79.66
Deere & Co. 403.69
Dollar General 248.92
Walt Disney Co. 118.31
Ennis Business Forms 17.92
Eaton Corp. 146.02
Exelon 48.65
Fastenal 56.95
General Electric 89.07
Goodyear Tire 13.21
Harley Davidson 37.86
Hewlett Packard 15.76
IBM 138.25
International Paper 47.71
Illinois Tool Works 203.34
JP Morgan 60.21
Johnson & Johnson 181.54
Kohl’s 57.36
Alliant Energy 63.12
McDonald’s Corp. 250.17
Merck & Co. 84.59
Microsoft 274.03
Pepisco 172.15
Pfizer 48.13
Principal Financial 72.34
Proctor & Gamble 161.25
Prudential 115.83
Sherwin Williams 245.00
Target 241.68
Tyson Foods 94.98
Texas Instruments 173.31
Union Pacific 234.30
US Bancorp 50.83
US Cellular 30.24
Verizon 51.91
Williams. Co. 35.11
Wal-Mart 156.86
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.