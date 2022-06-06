Adv Auto Parts 190.74
Abbott Labs 116.42
ADM 88.41
Ameriprise 274.28
AutoZone, Inc. 2,099.06
Boeing 139.24
Bank of America 36.15
BP PLC ADR 33.10
ConAgra Foods 32.21
Caterpillar 223.63
Clorox 137.04
Chevron Texaco 176.83
Darling Int’l. 83.74
Deere & Co. 362.91
Dollar General 232.47
Walt Disney Co. 107.83
Ennis Business Forms 18.22
Eaton Corp. 141.36
Exelon 48.55
Fastenal 54.73
General Electric 77.00
Goodyear Tire 13.69
Harley Davidson 35.30
Hewlett Packard 15.22
IBM 142.88
International Paper 47.26
Illinois Tool Works 208.17
JP Morgan 57.63
Johnson & Johnson 176.40
Kohl’s 42.12
Alliant Energy 62.53
McDonald’s Corp. 248.07
Merck & Co. 89.84
Microsoft 268.75
Pepisco 165.54
Pfizer 53.26
Principal Financial 71.73
Proctor & Gamble 145.32
Prudential 105.33
Sherwin Williams 275.03
Target 159.67
Tyson Foods 87.48
Texas Instruments 167.76
Union Pacific 225.17
US Bancorp 52.25
US Cellular 30.03
Verizon 51.24
Williams. Co. 37.41
Wal-Mart 124.87
