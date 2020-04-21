Adv Auto Parts 113.52
Abbott Labs 94.09
ADM 34.98
Alliant Energy 49.70
Ameriprise 103.52
AutoZone, Inc 978.82
Boeing 136.27
Bank of America 21.64
BP PLC ADR 21.61
ConAgra Foods 33.82
Caterpillar 109.89
Clorox 190.66
ChevronTexaco 81.60
Darling Int’l 18.63
Deere & Co. 134.07
Dollar General 178.76
Ennis Bus Forms 16.48
Eaton Corp 76.92
Exelon 35.68
Fastenal 34.14
General Electric 6.47
Goodyear Tire 6.60
Harley Davidson 17.73
Hewlett Packard 14.43
IBM 116.90
International Paper 30.12
Illinois Tool Works 151.81
Johnson & Johnson 149.76
JP Morgan 89.00
Kohl’s 16.45
McDonald’s Corp. 177.56
Merck & Co. 78.57
Microsoft 167.82
Pepsico 130.94
Pfizer 35.62
Principal Financial 28.43
Proctor & Gamble 119.75
Prudential 51.84
Sherwin Williams 485.34
Target 106.88
Tyson Foods 61.89
Texas Instruments 106.84
Union Pacific 144.52
US Bancorp 32.73
US Cellular 30.56
Verizon 56.81
Walt Disney Co. 100.54
Wal-Mart 129.17
Williams Co. 18.01
