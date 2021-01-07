Adv Auto Parts 167.59
Abbott Labs 111.29
ADM 52.40
Alliant Energy 49.11
Ameriprise 200.31
AutoZone, Inc 1,246.03
Boeing 212.83
Bank of America 32.87
BP PLC ADR 23.92
ConAgra Foods 33.78
Caterpillar 194.21
Clorox 196.47
ChevronTexaco 90.24
Darling Int’l 66.40
Deere & Co. 299.73
Dollar General 217.72
Ennis Bus Forms 18.63
Eaton Corp 129.09
Exelon 42.03
Fastenal 49.71
General Electric 11.27
Goodyear Tire 10.74
Harley Davidson 38.50
Hewlett Packard 25.75
IBM 128.99
International Paper 52.07
Illinois Tool Works 209.26
Johnson & Johnson 160.37
JP Morgan 135.87
Kohl’s 41.55
McDonald’s Corp. 211.98
Merck & Co. 84.02
Microsoft 218.29
Pepsico 142.47
Pfizer 37.06
Principal Financial 51.74
Proctor & Gamble 138.85
Prudential 81.35
Sherwin Williams 735.13
Target 191.10
Tyson Foods 64.61
Texas Instruments 167.94
Union Pacific 212.72
US Bancorp 49.99
US Cellular 31.50
Verizon 58.53
Walt Disney Co. 178.60
Wal-Mart 146.65
Williams Co. 21.54
