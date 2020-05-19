Adv Auto Parts 135.92
Abbott Labs 88.22
ADM 34.81
Alliant Energy 46.32
Ameriprise 128.54
AutoZone, Inc 1,102.90
Boeing 130.57
Bank of America 22.20
BP PLC ADR 22.93
ConAgra Foods 33.03
Caterpillar 112.07
Clorox 201.58
ChevronTexaco 89.56
Darling Int’l 21.35
Deere & Co. 136.22
Dollar General 181.51
Ennis Bus Forms 16.12
Eaton Corp 76.32
Exelon 36.71
Fastenal 38.56
General Electric 6.20
Goodyear Tire 7.01
Harley Davidson 21.83
Hewlett Packard 16.74
IBM 120.27
International Paper 32.00
Illinois Tool Works 161.30
Johnson & Johnson 148.99
JP Morgan 88.84
Kohl’s 17.38
McDonald’s Corp. 179.57
Merck & Co. 77.53
Microsoft 183.63
Pepsico 131.73
Pfizer 37.68
Principal Financial 35.30
Proctor & Gamble 112.43
Prudential 54.97
Sherwin Williams 563.53
Target 123.20
Tyson Foods 58.39
Texas Instruments 112.68
Union Pacific 159.33
US Bancorp 31.99
US Cellular 30.00
Verizon 54.38
Walt Disney Co. 114.42
Wal-Mart 124.92
Williams Co. 19.42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.