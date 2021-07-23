Adv Auto Parts 214.95
Abbott Labs 120.80
ADM 58.01
Alliant Energy 58.61
Ameriprise 248.89
AutoZone, Inc 1,632.13
Boeing 221.52
Bank of America 37.70
BP PLC ADR 23.54
ConAgra Foods 34.25
Caterpillar 209.53
Clorox 184.77
Chevron-Texaco 98.86
Darling Int’l 67.01
Deere & Co. 354.70
Dollar General 228.90
Ennis Bus Forms 19.61
Eaton Corp 156.73
Exelon 46.52
Fastenal 54.64
General Electric 12.71
Goodyear Tire 15.55
Harley Davidson 40.61
Hewlett Packard 28.20
IBM 141.34
International Paper 58.08
Illinois Tool Works 226.39
Johnson & Johnson 171.79
JP Morgan 150.64
Kohl’s 49.57
McDonald’s Corp. 242.96
Merck & Co. 77.54
Microsoft 289.67
Pepsico 157.18
Pfizer 41.68
Principal Financial 62.19
Proctor & Gamble 139.79
Prudential 99.50
Sherwin Williams 285.97
Target 261.03
Tyson Foods 71.32
Texas Instruments 186.85
Union Pacific 220.15
US Bancorp 55.72
US Cellular 36.91
Verizon 55.88
Walt Disney Co. 176.14
Wal-Mart 142.43
Williams Co. 25.15
