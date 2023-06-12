Adv Auto Parts 66.89
Abbott Labs 101.42
ADM 73.18
Ameriprise 312.81
AutoZone, Inc. 2,415.00
Boeing 221.56
Bank of America 29.13
BP PLC ADR 34.77
ConAgra Foods 34.32
Caterpillar 237.90
Clorox 155.74
Chevron Texaco 157.33
Darling Int'l. 61.63
Deere & Co. 387.13
Dollar General 153.99
Walt Disney Co. 93.14
Ennis Business Forms 20.85
Eaton Corp. 189.55
Exelon 39.91
Fastenal 55.16
General Electric 106.23
Goodyear Tire 12.85
Harley Davidson 33.29
Hewlett Packard 16.28
IBM 136.42
International Paper 31.33
Illinois Tool Works 239.77
JP Morgan 54.52
Johnson & Johnson 159.90
Kohl's 23.42
Alliant Energy 53.26
McDonald's Corp. 288.57
Merck & Co. 109.86
Microsoft 331.85
Pepisco 181.90
Pfizer 39.90
Principal Financial 71.45
Proctor & Gamble 145.41
Prudential 84.61
Sherwin Williams 244.91
Target 126.48
Tyson Foods 50.65
Texas Instruments 174.04
Union Pacific 199.05
US Bancorp 32.16
US Cellular 16.71
Verizon 35.61
Williams. Co. 30.56
Wal-Mart 154.10
