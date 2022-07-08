Adv Auto Parts 182.90
Abbott Labs 109.27
ADM 73.34
Ameriprise 236.58
AutoZone, Inc. 2,182.37
Boeing 139.07
Bank of America 31.79
BP PLC ADR 27.84
ConAgra Foods 35.31
Caterpillar 179.10
Clorox 141.36
Chevron Texaco 142.77
Darling Int'l. 58.91
Deere & Co. 304.64
Dollar General 252.88
Walt Disney Co. 95.87
Ennis Business Forms 19.92
Eaton Corp. 127.82
Exelon 44.29
Fastenal 50.64
General Electric 63.25
Goodyear Tire 11.14
Harley Davidson 32.43
Hewlett Packard 13.19
IBM 140.07
International Paper 42.71
Illinois Tool Works 182.27
JP Morgan 55.53
Johnson & Johnson 178.28
Kohl's 29.17
Alliant Energy 57.34
McDonald's Corp. 253.24
Merck & Co. 92.78
Microsoft 267.66
Pepisco 171.88
Pfizer 53.17
Principal Financial 66.92
Proctor & Gamble 145.02
Prudential 96.31
Sherwin Williams 238.29
Target 147.99
Tyson Foods 84.11
Texas Instruments 155.53
Union Pacific 209.70
US Bancorp 46.53
US Cellular 28.57
Verizon 50.49
Williams. Co. 31.32
Wal-Mart 125.40
