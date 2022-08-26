Adv Auto Parts 173.59
Abbott Labs 101.90
ADM 89.56
Ameriprise 274.84
AutoZone, Inc. 2,163.02
Boeing 164.53
Bank of America 34.03
BP PLC ADR 32.33
ConAgra Foods 34.91
Caterpillar 191.92
Clorox 144.73
Chevron Texaco 163.41
Darling Int’l. 77.06
Deere & Co. 379.38
Dollar General 236.32
Walt Disney Co. 114.07
Ennis Business Forms 21.57
Eaton Corp. 141.08
Exelon 44.71
Fastenal 50.96
General Electric 75.27
Goodyear Tire 14.62
Harley Davidson 39.99
Hewlett Packard 13.76
IBM 130.38
International Paper 42.62
Illinois Tool Works 199.47
JP Morgan 56.62
Johnson & Johnson 164.27
Kohl’s 29.74
Alliant Energy 62.27
McDonald’s Corp. 256.95
Merck & Co. 89.26
Microsoft 268.09
Pepisco 175.04
Pfizer 46.82
Principal Financial 76.61
Proctor & Gamble 142.29
Prudential 98.52
Sherwin Williams 235.70
Target 160.62
Tyson Foods 78.31
Texas Instruments 169.49
Union Pacific 231.27
US Bancorp 46.49
US Cellular 29.77
Verizon 43.25
Williams. Co. 35.03
Wal-Mart 131.60
