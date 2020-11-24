Adv Auto Parts 149.83
Abbott Labs 107.61
ADM 50.56
Alliant Energy 53.37
Ameriprise 192.67
AutoZone, Inc 1,135.79
Boeing 218.49
Bank of America 28.98
BP PLC ADR 21.86
ConAgra Foods 35.36
Caterpillar 176.90
Clorox 199.54
ChevronTexaco 95.62
Darling Int’l 48.88
Deere & Co. 261.51
Dollar General 212.98
Ennis Bus Forms 17.34
Eaton Corp 123.25
Exelon 42.75
Fastenal 48.94
General Electric 10.45
Goodyear Tire 11.38
Harley Davidson 41.43
Hewlett Packard 21.75
IBM 124.42
International Paper 51.87
Illinois Tool Works 212.31
Johnson & Johnson 143.87
JP Morgan 123.32
Kohl’s 33.49
McDonald’s Corp. 219.71
Merck & Co. 80.14
Microsoft 213.86
Pepsico 144.03
Pfizer 36.60
Principal Financial 52.60
Proctor & Gamble 138.31
Prudential 79.85
Sherwin Williams 735.29
Target 177.86
Tyson Foods 64.80
Texas Instruments 159.35
Union Pacific 208.70
US Bancorp 45.40
US Cellular 32.30
Verizon 60.64
Walt Disney Co. 151.49
Wal-Mart 151.36
Williams Co. 21.96
