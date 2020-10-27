Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 150.41
Abbott Labs 108.58
ADM 50.36
Alliant Energy 57.16
Ameriprise 162.39
AutoZone, Inc 1,133.59
Boeing 155.24
Bank of America 23.85
BP PLC ADR 15.38
ConAgra Foods 36.96
Caterpillar 157.91
Clorox 214.18
ChevronTexaco 69.51
Darling Int’l 44.27
Deere & Co. 228.51
Dollar General 213.71
Ennis Bus Forms 15.93
Eaton Corp 105.42
Exelon 41.15
Fastenal 43.58
General Electric 7.10
Goodyear Tire 9.99
Harley Davidson 35.40
Hewlett Packard 17.98
IBM 110.56
International Paper 44.37
Illinois Tool Works 198.62
Johnson & Johnson 143.15
JP Morgan 99.33
Kohl’s 22.14
McDonald’s Corp. 222.97
Merck & Co. 77.99
Microsoft 213.25
Pepsico 139.12
Pfizer 37.43
Principal Financial 39.35
Proctor & Gamble 142.36
Prudential 63.46
Sherwin Williams 673.47
Target 157.03
Tyson Foods 57.67
Texas Instruments 147.12
Union Pacific 179.57
US Bancorp 38.41
US Cellular 29.44
Verizon 57.38
Walt Disney Co. 123.31
Wal-Mart 142.87
Williams Co. 19.42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.