Adv Auto Parts 194.94
Abbott Labs 117.13
ADM 66.98
Alliant Energy 58.11
Ameriprise 254.27
AutoZone, Inc 1,460.26
Boeing 234.82
Bank of America 42.40
BP PLC ADR 26.52
ConAgra Foods 38.17
Caterpillar 237.24
Clorox 178.35
Chevron-Texaco 104.12
Darling Int’l 68.02
Deere & Co. 359.75
Dollar General 205.04
Ennis Bus Forms 21.25
Eaton Corp 143.43
Exelon 45.84
Fastenal 52.37
General Electric 13.23
Goodyear Tire 19.40
Harley Davidson 48.06
Hewlett Packard 31.66
IBM 144.74
International Paper 63.53
Illinois Tool Works 231.99
Johnson & Johnson 170.96
JP Morgan 162.66
Kohl’s 54.07
McDonald’s Corp. 231.24
Merck & Co. 79.18
Microsoft 245.17
Pepsico 147.10
Pfizer 39.95
Principal Financial 65.66
Proctor & Gamble 138.00
Prudential 106.90
Sherwin Williams 283.13
Target 225.09
Tyson Foods 80.69
Texas Instruments 185.01
Union Pacific 221.52
US Bancorp 60.37
US Cellular 37.32
Verizon 56.91
Walt Disney Co. 172.40
Wal-Mart 141.75
Williams Co. 26.39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.