Adv Auto Parts 187.77
Abbott Labs 121.50
ADM 58.55
Alliant Energy 54.88
Ameriprise 246.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,450.89
Boeing 252.43
Bank of America 39.88
BP PLC ADR 25.54
ConAgra Foods 37.25
Caterpillar 232.58
Clorox 188.58
ChevronTexaco 104.27
Darling Int’l 73.64
Deere & Co. 381.50
Dollar General 213.55
Ennis Bus Forms 20.83
Eaton Corp 140.24
Exelon 45.45
Fastenal 50.06
General Electric 13.68
Goodyear Tire 17.74
Harley Davidson 40.72
Hewlett Packard 33.20
IBM 132.63
International Paper 55.65
Illinois Tool Works 221.62
Johnson & Johnson 159.92
JP Morgan 151.21
Kohl’s 59.72
McDonald’s Corp. 230.31
Merck & Co. 76.40
Microsoft 255.59
Pepsico 142.11
Pfizer 37.17
Principal Financial 63.05
Proctor & Gamble 135.60
Prudential 97.34
Sherwin Williams 255.05
Target 205.71
Tyson Foods 78.26
Texas Instruments 190.33
Union Pacific 222.60
US Bancorp 57.58
US Cellular 36.21
Verizon 57.70
Walt Disney Co. 187.46
Wal-Mart 139.32
Williams Co. 23.65
