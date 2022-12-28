Adv Auto Parts 145.30
Abbott Labs 107.83
ADM 93.62
Ameriprise 304.55
AutoZone, Inc. 2,461.63
Boeing 188.38
Bank of America 32.77
BP PLC ADR 34.58
ConAgra Foods 38.65
Caterpillar 239.38
Clorox 142.36
Chevron Texaco 176.98
Darling Int'l. 61.68
Deere & Co. 430.18
Dollar General 245.01
Walt Disney Co. 84.17
Ennis Business Forms 21.98
Eaton Corp. 155.75
Exelon 42.94
Fastenal 46.84
General Electric 81.97
Goodyear Tire 9.67
Harley Davidson 40.29
Hewlett Packard 15.57
IBM 140.02
International Paper 34.36
Illinois Tool Works 220.43
JP Morgan 54.75
Johnson & Johnson 176.66
Kohl's 24.16
Alliant Energy 55.21
McDonald's Corp. 265.11
Merck & Co. 111.08
Microsoft 234.53
Pepisco 181.75
Pfizer 50.80
Principal Financial 84.40
Proctor & Gamble 151.96
Prudential 98.37
Sherwin Williams 237.48
Target 145.80
Tyson Foods 61.19
Texas Instruments 161.19
Union Pacific 206.87
US Bancorp 43.35
US Cellular 20.64
Verizon 38.81
Williams. Co. 32.72
Wal-Mart 141.29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.