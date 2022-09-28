Adv Auto Parts  163.32

Abbott Labs   98.72

ADM  82.91

Ameriprise   259.71

AutoZone, Inc.   2,169.44

Boeing   133.44

Bank of America   31.07

BP PLC ADR  28.56

ConAgra Foods   33.47

Caterpillar   167.76

Clorox   136.26

Chevron Texaco   145.78

Darling Int'l.   68.48

Deere & Co.  345.90

Dollar General  241.01

Walt Disney Co.   99.40

Ennis Business Forms  20.86

Eaton Corp.   133.91

Exelon   39.68

Fastenal   47.59

General Electric   64.46

Goodyear Tire  11.15

Harley Davidson   37.20

Hewlett Packard 12.28

IBM   122.76

International Paper   32.71

Illinois Tool Works   188.47

JP Morgan  55.56

Johnson & Johnson   166.36

Kohl's 26.49

Alliant Energy   57.21

McDonald's Corp.   236.94

Merck & Co.  86.78

Microsoft   241.07

Pepisco   168.67

Pfizer 44.43

Principal Financial 72.91

Proctor & Gamble   131.98

Prudential  88.32

Sherwin Williams   213.07

Target  155.75

Tyson Foods 68.59

Texas Instruments   162.80

Union Pacific   201.83

US Bancorp   41.42

US Cellular   26.54

Verizon  39.39

Williams. Co.   29.41

Wal-Mart   133.11

Tags

Trending Video