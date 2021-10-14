Adv Auto Parts 215.09
Abbott Labs 117.62
ADM 64.21
Alliant Energy 56.14
Ameriprise 285.97
AutoZone, Inc 1,719.17
Boeing 217.43
Bank of America 45.07
BP PLC ADR 29.44
ConAgra Foods 33.81
Caterpillar 194.29
Clorox 163.62
Chevron-Texaco 108.80
Darling Int’l 74.13
Deere & Co. 329.50
Dollar General 212.96
Ennis Bus Forms 19.00
Eaton Corp 159.55
Exelon 50.13
Fastenal 55.62
General Electric 102.83
Goodyear Tire 18.99
Harley Davidson 37.66
Hewlett Packard 27.49
IBM 143.39
International Paper 55.78
Illinois Tool Works 221.56
Johnson & Johnson 160.06
JP Morgan 163.42
Kohl’s 46.15
McDonald’s Corp. 244.70
Merck & Co. 78.31
Microsoft 302.75
Pepsico 159.26
Pfizer 41.67
Principal Financial 68.43
Proctor & Gamble 144.04
Prudential 109.77
Sherwin Williams 292.11
Target 241.94
Tyson Foods 79.75
Texas Instruments 192.49
Union Pacific 221.23
US Bancorp 60.12
US Cellular 31.38
Verizon 51.91
Walt Disney Co. 174.35
Wal-Mart 139.80
Williams Co. 29.34
