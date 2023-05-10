Adv Auto Parts 125.79
Abbott Labs 110.68
ADM 74.64
Ameriprise 290.76
AutoZone, Inc. 2,733.65
Boeing 200.84
Bank of America 27.32
BP PLC ADR 36.74
ConAgra Foods 36.75
Caterpillar 213.17
Clorox 168.53
Chevron Texaco 157.06
Darling Int'l. 63.34
Deere & Co. 380.39
Dollar General 218.18
Walt Disney Co. 101.14
Ennis Business Forms 19.87
Eaton Corp. 169.11
Exelon 42.92
Fastenal 54.59
General Electric 99.54
Goodyear Tire 11.72
Harley Davidson 34.16
Hewlett Packard 14.09
IBM 122.02
International Paper 31.89
Illinois Tool Works 228.75
JP Morgan 54.68
Johnson & Johnson 161.65
Kohl's 19.97
Alliant Energy 55.16
McDonald's Corp. 296.57
Merck & Co. 117.90
Microsoft 312.31
Pepisco 194.27
Pfizer 38.30
Principal Financial 70.06
Proctor & Gamble 154.03
Prudential 80.35
Sherwin Williams 230.00
Target 157.73
Tyson Foods 47.28
Texas Instruments 163.05
Union Pacific 199.06
US Bancorp 29.45
US Cellular 15.14
Verizon 37.63
Williams. Co. 29.16
Wal-Mart 152.55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.