Adv Auto Parts 198.59
Abbott Labs 110.54
ADM 65.19
Alliant Energy 58.57
Ameriprise 254.55
AutoZone, Inc 1,385.02
Boeing 245.26
Bank of America 41.35
BP PLC ADR 28.04
ConAgra Foods 37.50
Caterpillar 218.93
Clorox 174.28
Chevron-Texaco 108.00
Darling Int’l 71.63
Deere & Co. 335.76
Dollar General 209.34
Ennis Bus Forms 21.74
Eaton Corp 146.13
Exelon 47.11
Fastenal 52.73
General Electric 13.49
Goodyear Tire 18.28
Harley Davidson 47.00
Hewlett Packard 29.41
IBM 150.08
International Paper 62.33
Illinois Tool Works 232.30
Johnson & Johnson 165.36
JP Morgan 157.49
Kohl’s 53.07
McDonald’s Corp. 237.08
Merck & Co. 75.48
Microsoft 259.89
Pepsico 148.57
Pfizer 39.65
Principal Financial 64.24
Proctor & Gamble 134.89
Prudential 104.39
Sherwin Williams 273.61
Target 233.17
Tyson Foods 77.30
Texas Instruments 190.26
Union Pacific 222.72
US Bancorp 58.15
US Cellular 38.14
Verizon 57.18
Walt Disney Co. 178.18
Wal-Mart 140.56
Williams Co. 27.52
