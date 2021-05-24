Adv Auto Parts 190.61
Abbott Labs 117.26
ADM 66.69
Alliant Energy 58.06
Ameriprise 254.95
AutoZone, Inc 1,447.86
Boeing 237.30
Bank of America 42.64
BP PLC ADR 27.02
ConAgra Foods 38.18
Caterpillar 239.12
Clorox 178.96
Chevron-Texaco 105.57
Darling Int’l 68.41
Deere & Co. 359.55
Dollar General 196.50
Ennis Bus Forms 21.24
Eaton Corp 143.73
Exelon 46.03
Fastenal 52.85
General Electric 13.18
Goodyear Tire 19.04
Harley Davidson 47.53
Hewlett Packard 32.31
IBM 144.72
International Paper 64.40
Illinois Tool Works 232.07
Johnson & Johnson 170.55
JP Morgan 163.54
Kohl’s 55.68
McDonald’s Corp. 231.91
Merck & Co. 79.00
Microsoft 250.78
Pepsico 147.85
Pfizer 39.81
Principal Financial 65.76
Proctor & Gamble 137.97
Prudential 106.33
Sherwin Williams 284.97
Target 225.47
Tyson Foods 80.56
Texas Instruments 188.69
Union Pacific 223.56
US Bancorp 60.42
US Cellular 37.83
Verizon 56.98
Walt Disney Co. 174.31
Wal-Mart 141.76
Williams Co. 26.51
