Adv Auto Parts 206.34
Abbott Labs 112.21
ADM 58.80
Alliant Energy 60.47
Ameriprise 261.69
AutoZone, Inc 1,639.61
Boeing 229.94
Bank of America 39.02
BP PLC ADR 25.34
ConAgra Foods 32.27
Caterpillar 207.19
Clorox 163.56
Chevron-Texaco 101.23
Darling Int’l 69.72
Deere & Co. 364.32
Dollar General 235.81
Ennis Bus Forms 19.68
Eaton Corp 161.92
Exelon 47.67
Fastenal 55.45
General Electric 103.02
Goodyear Tire 15.26
Harley Davidson 39.25
Hewlett Packard 29.23
IBM 1 42.77
International Paper 57.42
Illinois Tool Works 226.98
Johnson & Johnson 173.69
JP Morgan 153.15
Kohl’s 51.69
McDonald’s Corp. 236.42
Merck & Co. 75.59
Microsoft 289.52
Pepsico 154.31
Pfizer 45.06
Principal Financial 63.60
Proctor & Gamble 142.50
Prudential 102.08
Sherwin Williams 295.66
Target 261.40
Tyson Foods 70.14
Texas Instruments 193.16
Union Pacific 219.16
US Bancorp 55.81
US Cellular 31.63
Verizon 55.30
Walt Disney Co. 176.71
Wal-Mart 1 45.49
Williams Co. 25.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.