Adv Auto Parts 119.44
Abbott Labs 108.25
ADM 73.44
Ameriprise 304.17
AutoZone, Inc. 2,619.80
Boeing 205.91
Bank of America 28.34
BP PLC ADR 35.89
ConAgra Foods 35.39
Caterpillar 214.27
Clorox 162.82
Chevron Texaco 152.44
Darling Int'l. 64.65
Deere & Co. 360.50
Dollar General 211.87
Walt Disney Co. 91.82
Ennis Business Forms 20.32
Eaton Corp. 174.18
Exelon 40.12
Fastenal 55.39
General Electric 104.58
Goodyear Tire 14.07
Harley Davidson 32.50
Hewlett Packard 14.46
IBM 127.50
International Paper 31.73
Illinois Tool Works 227.33
JP Morgan 54.77
Johnson & Johnson 156.87
Kohl's 19.51
Alliant Energy 52.59
McDonald's Corp. 289.35
Merck & Co. 114.49
Microsoft 321.18
Pepisco 186.64
Pfizer 38.75
Principal Financial 70.18
Proctor & Gamble 149.16
Prudential 82.00
Sherwin Williams 230.64
Target 151.91
Tyson Foods 50.11
Texas Instruments 170.86
Union Pacific 198.29
US Bancorp 30.91
US Cellular 15.38
Verizon 35.96
Williams. Co. 29.23
Wal-Mart 148.59
