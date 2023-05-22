Adv Auto Parts  119.44

Abbott Labs   108.25

ADM  73.44

Ameriprise   304.17

AutoZone, Inc.   2,619.80

Boeing   205.91

Bank of America   28.34

BP PLC ADR  35.89

ConAgra Foods   35.39

Caterpillar 214.27

Clorox   162.82

Chevron Texaco   152.44

Darling Int'l.   64.65

Deere & Co.  360.50

Dollar General  211.87

Walt Disney Co.   91.82

Ennis Business Forms  20.32

Eaton Corp.   174.18

Exelon   40.12

Fastenal   55.39

General Electric  104.58

Goodyear Tire  14.07

Harley Davidson   32.50

Hewlett Packard 14.46

IBM   127.50

International Paper   31.73

Illinois Tool Works   227.33

JP Morgan  54.77

Johnson & Johnson   156.87

Kohl's 19.51

Alliant Energy   52.59

McDonald's Corp.   289.35

Merck & Co. 114.49

Microsoft   321.18

Pepisco   186.64

Pfizer 38.75

Principal Financial 70.18

Proctor & Gamble   149.16

Prudential   82.00

Sherwin Williams   230.64

Target  151.91

Tyson Foods 50.11

Texas Instruments   170.86

Union Pacific   198.29

US Bancorp   30.91

US Cellular   15.38

Verizon  35.96

Williams. Co.   29.23

Wal-Mart   148.59

Tags

Trending Video