Adv Auto Parts 191.09
Abbott Labs 117.51
ADM 89.28
Ameriprise 275.39
AutoZone, Inc. 2,061.30
Boeing 140.50
Bank of America 36.70
BP PLC ADR 32.82
ConAgra Foods 32.32
Caterpillar 220.00
Clorox 141.32
Chevron Texaco 176.03
Darling Int'l. 83.70
Deere & Co. 361.08
Dollar General 224.72
Walt Disney Co. 110.87
Ennis Business Forms 18.09
Eaton Corp. 140.82
Exelon 48.99
Fastenal 55.14
General Electric 78.00
Goodyear Tire 13.45
Harley Davidson 36.14
Hewlett Packard 14.97
IBM 140.15
International Paper 47.50
Illinois Tool Works 209.26
JP Morgan 57.68
Johnson & Johnson 177.15
Kohl's 41.18
Alliant Energy 62.40
McDonald's Corp. 250.38
Merck & Co. 90.00
Microsoft 274.58
Pepisco 166.68
Pfizer 52.68
Principal Financial 72.19
Proctor & Gamble 147.21
Prudential 105.75
Sherwin Williams 269.49
Target 160.91
Tyson Foods 88.01
Texas Instruments 176.72
Union Pacific 225.39
US Bancorp 52.18
US Cellular 29.90
Verizon 51.29
Williams. Co. 37.74
Wal-Mart 127.51
