Adv Auto Parts 232.56
Abbott Labs 128.13
ADM 65.36
Alliant Energy 56.81
Ameriprise 297.31
AutoZone, Inc 1,826.00
Boeing 209.81
Bank of America 47.96
BP PLC ADR 29.64
ConAgra Foods 33.03
Caterpillar 199.64
Clorox 161.21
Chevron-Texaco 114.10
Darling Int’l 79.41
Deere & Co. 341.15
Dollar General 221.53
Ennis Bus Forms 18.94
Eaton Corp 161.34
Exelon 52.02
Fastenal 56.03
General Electric 107.44
Goodyear Tire 19.28
Harley Davidson 35.47
Hewlett Packard 30.14
IBM 127.13
International Paper 53.04
Illinois Tool Works 223.78
Johnson & Johnson 165.75
JP Morgan 171.40
Kohl’s 48.80
McDonald’s Corp. 236.42
Merck & Co. 82.25
Microsoft 310.11
Pepsico 161.17
Pfizer 43.56
Principal Financial 69.51
Proctor & Gamble 142.85
Prudential 113.65
Sherwin Williams 316.02
Target 258.73
Tyson Foods 82.49
Texas Instruments 196.98
Union Pacific 240.72
US Bancorp 62.44
US Cellular 31.58
Verizon 53.08
Walt Disney Co. 172.04
Wal-Mart 148.75
Williams Co. 28.59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.