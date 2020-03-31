Adv Auto Parts 93.36
Abbott Labs 79.04
ADM 35.17
Alliant Energy 48.29
Ameriprise 102.34
AutoZone, Inc 852.45
Boeing 149.43
Bank of America 21.22
BP PLC ADR 24.39
ConAgra Foods 29.34
Caterpillar 116.12
Clorox 173.05
ChevronTexaco 72.47
Darling Int’l 19.14
Deere & Co. 138.06
Dollar General 151.01
Ennis Bus Forms 18.77
Eaton Corp 77.68
Exelon 36.81
Fastenal 31.25
General Electric 7.93
Goodyear Tire 5.82
Harley Davidson 18.89
Hewlett Packard 17.41
IBM 110.86
International Paper 31.10
Illinois Tool Works 141.83
Johnson & Johnson 131.07
JP Morgan 90.16
Kohl’s 14.57
McDonald’s Corp. 165.21
Merck & Co. 76.99
Microsoft 157.71
Pepsico 120.10
Pfizer 32.67
Principal Financial 31.34
Proctor & Gamble 110.14
Prudential 52.17
Sherwin Williams 459.32
Target 92.92
Tyson Foods 57.93
Texas Instruments 99.93
Union Pacific 141.02
US Bancorp 34.44
US Cellular 29.29
Verizon 53.75
Walt Disney Co. 96.69
Wal-Mart 113.70
Williams Co. 14.16
