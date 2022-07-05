Adv Auto Parts 182.31
Abbott Labs 109.30
ADM 72.38
Ameriprise 235.31
AutoZone, Inc. 2,140.39
Boeing 137.70
Bank of America 31.24
BP PLC ADR 27.15
ConAgra Foods 34.37
Caterpillar 173.76
Clorox 144.75
Chevron Texaco 142.66
Darling Int'l. 59.55
Deere & Co. 292.13
Dollar General 250.05
Walt Disney Co. 97.18
Ennis Business Forms 20.21
Eaton Corp. 126.68
Exelon 43.62
Fastenal 49.67
General Electric 62.03
Goodyear Tire 11.06
Harley Davidson 32.57
Hewlett Packard 12.83
IBM 137.62
International Paper 41.61
Illinois Tool Works 182.66
JP Morgan 55.10
Johnson & Johnson 178.14
Kohl's 29.41
Alliant Energy 57.92
McDonald's Corp. 252.29
Merck & Co. 92.64
Microsoft 262.85
Pepisco 169.01
Pfizer 51.64
Principal Financial 66.57
Proctor & Gamble 144.70
Prudential 95.33
Sherwin Williams 242.23
Target 145.71
Tyson Foods 85.79
Texas Instruments 149.10
Union Pacific 210.17
US Bancorp 46.46
US Cellular 29.41
Verizon 51.42
Williams. Co. 30.16
Wal-Mart 124.25
