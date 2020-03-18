Adv Auto Parts 88.74
Abbott Labs 79.36
ADM 33.02
Alliant Energy 48.97
Ameriprise 93.30
AutoZone, Inc 810.81
Boeing 101.65
Bank of America 20.79
BP PLC ADR 16.09
ConAgra Foods 27.05
Caterpillar 99.64
Clorox 191.04
ChevronTexaco 55.06
Darling Int’l 4.03
Deere & Co. 114.20
Dollar General 148.74
Ennis Bus Forms 14.25
Eaton Corp 68.81
Exelon 33.04
Fastenal 33.45
General Electric 6.60
Goodyear Tire 4.57
Harley Davidson 20.14
Hewlett Packard 13.12
IBM 103.59
International Paper 30.92
Illinois Tool Works 141.76
Johnson & Johnson 135.00
JP Morgan 83.89
Kohl’s 15.57
McDonald’s Corp. 137.30
Merck & Co. 71.60
Microsoft 140.40
Pepsico 120.92
Pfizer 32.51
Principal Financial 32.51
Proctor & Gamble 116.61
Prudential 46.31
Sherwin Williams 403.41
Target 102.83
Tyson Foods 44.17
Texas Instruments 100.00
Union Pacific 115.16
US Bancorp 32.98
US Cellular 31.74
Verizon 54.54
Walt Disney Co. 88.82
Wal-Mart 122.63
Williams Co. 9.24
