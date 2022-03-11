Adv Auto Parts 204.08
Abbott Labs 114.02
ADM 83.60
Ameriprise 271.87
AutoZone, Inc. 1,864.59
Boeing 176.23
Bank of America 40.33
BP PLC ADR 28.27
ConAgra Foods 30.10
Caterpillar 214.83
Clorox 130.16
Chevron Texaco 170.90
Darling Int'l. 74.21
Deere & Co. 389.48
Dollar General 205.55
Walt Disney Co. 131.75
Ennis Business Forms 18.01
Eaton Corp. 146.92
Exelon 43.63
Fastenal 53.97
General Electric 92.28
Goodyear Tire 13.02
Harley Davidson 38.51
Hewlett Packard 16.55
IBM 123.96
International Paper 42.43
Illinois Tool Works 203.86
JP Morgan 58.57
Johnson & Johnson 169.35
Kohl's 53.94
Alliant Energy 60.23
McDonald's Corp. 226.87
Merck & Co. 78.26
Microsoft 280.07
Pepisco 153.73
Pfizer 50.27
Principal Financial 65.06
Proctor & Gamble 143.22
Prudential 106.05
Sherwin Williams 233.59
Target 206.97
Tyson Foods 87.64
Texas Instruments 170.36
Union Pacific 261.52
US Bancorp 52.65
US Cellular 29.98
Verizon 53.04
Williams. Co. 31.90
Wal-Mart 142.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.