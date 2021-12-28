Adv Auto Parts 238.03
Abbott Labs 140.54
ADM 66.94
Alliant Energy 60.68
Ameriprise 305.82
AutoZone, Inc 2,061.09
Boeing 206.18
Bank of America 44.71
BP PLC ADR 27.08
ConAgra Foods 33.94
Caterpillar 206.62
Clorox 171.94
Chevron-Texaco 118.60
Darling Int’l 66.51
Deere & Co. 349.70
Dollar General 228.47
Ennis Bus Forms 19.74
Eaton Corp 171.20
Exelon 55.61
Fastenal 63.88
General Electric 95.37
Goodyear Tire 21.32
Harley Davidson 37.25
Hewlett Packard 37.98
IBM 132.62
International Paper 46.67
Illinois Tool Works 245.68
Johnson & Johnson 170.35
JP Morgan 158.66
Kohl’s 49.14
McDonald’s Corp. 267.96
Merck & Co. 76.83
Microsoft 341.25
Pepsico 172.36
Pfizer 58.03
Principal Financial 72.34
Proctor & Gamble 162.87
Prudential 109.05
Sherwin Williams 348.43
Target 224.85
Tyson Foods 86.68
Texas Instruments 191.10
Union Pacific 249.22
US Bancorp 56.75
US Cellular 31.66
Verizon 52.73
Walt Disney Co. 155.20
Wal-Mart 142.80
Williams Co. 26.17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.