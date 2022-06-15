Adv Auto Parts 172.29
Abbott Labs 104.77
ADM 82.28
Ameriprise 246.49
AutoZone, Inc. 2,013.81
Boeing 133.72
Bank of America 32.05
BP PLC ADR 31.02
ConAgra Foods 31.98
Caterpillar 206.00
Clorox 123.13
Chevron Texaco 164.26
Darling Int'l. 72.71
Deere & Co. 330.58
Dollar General 232.25
Walt Disney Co. 95.88
Ennis Business Forms 17.07
Eaton Corp. 131.01
Exelon 42.26
Fastenal 49.61
General Electric 69.10
Goodyear Tire 11.82
Harley Davidson 32.20
Hewlett Packard 14.07
IBM 137.06
International Paper 44.05
Illinois Tool Works 186.41
JP Morgan 54.08
Johnson & Johnson 169.99
Kohl's 42.79
Alliant Energy 55.74
McDonald's Corp. 238.00
Merck & Co. 84.63
Microsoft 251.76
Pepisco 157.79
Pfizer 48.51
Principal Financial 64.96
Proctor & Gamble 132.51
Prudential 94.85
Sherwin Williams 228.99
Target 147.44
Tyson Foods 84.11
Texas Instruments 155.92
Union Pacific 209.84
US Bancorp 46.36
US Cellular 28.90
Verizon 49.15
Williams. Co. 31.75
Wal-Mart 119.89
