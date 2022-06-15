Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.