Adv Auto Parts 167.64
Abbott Labs 103.38
ADM 86.27
Ameriprise 276.49
AutoZone, Inc. 2,245.45
Boeing 132.11
Bank of America 31.92
BP PLC ADR 31.38
ConAgra Foods 33.80
Caterpillar 178.38
Clorox 131.69
Chevron Texaco 158.53
Darling Int'l. 72.99
Deere & Co. 355.77
Dollar General 242.70
Walt Disney Co. 100.80
Ennis Business Forms 20.87
Eaton Corp. 144.50
Exelon 38.70
Fastenal 48.13
General Electric 67.44
Goodyear Tire 11.44
Harley Davidson 36.99
Hewlett Packard 12.99
IBM 125.74
International Paper 32.87
Illinois Tool Works 192.81
JP Morgan 52.82
Johnson & Johnson 165.11
Kohl's 27.61
Alliant Energy 53.05
McDonald's Corp. 239.09
Merck & Co. 88.39
Microsoft 249.20
Pepisco 166.00
Pfizer 44.12
Principal Financial 78.53
Proctor & Gamble 129.20
Prudential 93.75
Sherwin Williams 217.37
Target 156.41
Tyson Foods 66.64
Texas Instruments 167.80
Union Pacific 200.62
US Bancorp 42.20
US Cellular 26.11
Verizon 39.40
Williams. Co. 30.46
Wal-Mart 132.92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.