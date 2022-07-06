Adv Auto Parts 181.77
Abbott Labs 108.69
ADM 72.22
Ameriprise 233.43
AutoZone, Inc. 2,167.54
Boeing 136.31
Bank of America 30.98
BP PLC ADR 26.72
ConAgra Foods 34.79
Caterpillar 172.31
Clorox 146.66
Chevron Texaco 140.78
Darling Int'l. 56.81
Deere & Co. 289.14
Dollar General 253.18
Walt Disney Co. 96.08
Ennis Business Forms 20.07
Eaton Corp. 128.00
Exelon 44.26
Fastenal 50.42
General Electric 61.57
Goodyear Tire 10.49
Harley Davidson 32.09
Hewlett Packard 12.77
IBM 138.08
International Paper 41.87
Illinois Tool Works 182.23
JP Morgan 55.45
Johnson & Johnson 178.30
Kohl's 27.37
Alliant Energy 58.38
McDonald's Corp. 251.46
Merck & Co. 93.13
Microsoft 266.21
Pepisco 170.70
Pfizer 52.75
Principal Financial 66.33
Proctor & Gamble 146.05
Prudential 94.82
Sherwin Williams 242.74
Target 144.82
Tyson Foods 85.68
Texas Instruments 150.81
Union Pacific 209.72
US Bancorp 46.50
US Cellular 29.00
Verizon 51.51
Williams. Co. 29.72
Wal-Mart 125.13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.