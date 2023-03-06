Adv Auto Parts  135.25

Abbott Labs   102.75

ADM  81.41

Ameriprise   343.85

AutoZone, Inc.   2,520.00

Boeing   211.92

Bank of America   34.10

BP PLC ADR  40.42

ConAgra Foods   35.91

Caterpillar 254.08

Clorox   152.07

Chevron Texaco   166.20

Darling Int'l.   63.58

Deere & Co.  425.71

Dollar General  219.37

Walt Disney Co.   100.69

Ennis Business Forms  21.40

Eaton Corp.   177.15

Exelon   41.49

Fastenal   53.36

General Electric   87.07

Goodyear Tire  11.72

Harley Davidson   45.93

Hewlett Packard 15.15

IBM   130.20

International Paper   36.62

Illinois Tool Works   238.71

JP Morgan  54.11

Johnson & Johnson   155.56

Kohl's 27.32

Alliant Energy   51.96

McDonald's Corp.   270.64

Merck & Co. 111.10

Microsoft   256.87

Pepisco   173.50

Pfizer 41.11

Principal Financial 85.70

Proctor & Gamble   140.35

Prudential   98.56

Sherwin Williams   224.47

Target  165.20

Tyson Foods  58.75

Texas Instruments   173.05

Union Pacific   208.83

US Bancorp   47.12

US Cellular   22.65

Verizon  38.15

Williams. Co.   30.70

Wal-Mart   140.65

