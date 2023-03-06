Adv Auto Parts 135.25
Abbott Labs 102.75
ADM 81.41
Ameriprise 343.85
AutoZone, Inc. 2,520.00
Boeing 211.92
Bank of America 34.10
BP PLC ADR 40.42
ConAgra Foods 35.91
Caterpillar 254.08
Clorox 152.07
Chevron Texaco 166.20
Darling Int'l. 63.58
Deere & Co. 425.71
Dollar General 219.37
Walt Disney Co. 100.69
Ennis Business Forms 21.40
Eaton Corp. 177.15
Exelon 41.49
Fastenal 53.36
General Electric 87.07
Goodyear Tire 11.72
Harley Davidson 45.93
Hewlett Packard 15.15
IBM 130.20
International Paper 36.62
Illinois Tool Works 238.71
JP Morgan 54.11
Johnson & Johnson 155.56
Kohl's 27.32
Alliant Energy 51.96
McDonald's Corp. 270.64
Merck & Co. 111.10
Microsoft 256.87
Pepisco 173.50
Pfizer 41.11
Principal Financial 85.70
Proctor & Gamble 140.35
Prudential 98.56
Sherwin Williams 224.47
Target 165.20
Tyson Foods 58.75
Texas Instruments 173.05
Union Pacific 208.83
US Bancorp 47.12
US Cellular 22.65
Verizon 38.15
Williams. Co. 30.70
Wal-Mart 140.65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.