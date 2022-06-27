Adv Auto Parts  183.63

Abbott Labs   109.10

ADM  76.04

Ameriprise   247.23

AutoZone, Inc.   2,169.27

Boeing   138.72

Bank of America   32.35

BP PLC ADR  28.70

ConAgra Foods   34.05

Caterpillar   187.59

Clorox   138.27

Chevron Texaco   147.57

Darling Int'l.   64.60

Deere & Co.  315.33

Dollar General  246.76

Walt Disney Co.   96.61

Ennis Business Forms  20.20

Eaton Corp.   132.25

Exelon   43.89

Fastenal   51.37

General Electric  66.71

Goodyear Tire  11.60

Harley Davidson   32.82

Hewlett Packard 14.13

IBM   142.80

International Paper   42.81

Illinois Tool Works   187.30

JP Morgan  56.16

Johnson & Johnson   182.12

Kohl's 37.68

Alliant Energy   57.93

McDonald's Corp.   247.03

Merck & Co.  94.41

Microsoft   264.89

Pepisco   166.35

Pfizer 51.88

Principal Financial 67.78

Proctor & Gamble   143.25

Prudential   96.95

Sherwin Williams   227.16

Target  149.61

Tyson Foods  85.81

Texas Instruments   155.62

Union Pacific   213.85

US Bancorp   47.25

US Cellular   30.15

Verizon  50.96

Williams. Co.   30.59

Wal-Mart   124.12

Tags

Trending Video