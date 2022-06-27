Adv Auto Parts 183.63
Abbott Labs 109.10
ADM 76.04
Ameriprise 247.23
AutoZone, Inc. 2,169.27
Boeing 138.72
Bank of America 32.35
BP PLC ADR 28.70
ConAgra Foods 34.05
Caterpillar 187.59
Clorox 138.27
Chevron Texaco 147.57
Darling Int'l. 64.60
Deere & Co. 315.33
Dollar General 246.76
Walt Disney Co. 96.61
Ennis Business Forms 20.20
Eaton Corp. 132.25
Exelon 43.89
Fastenal 51.37
General Electric 66.71
Goodyear Tire 11.60
Harley Davidson 32.82
Hewlett Packard 14.13
IBM 142.80
International Paper 42.81
Illinois Tool Works 187.30
JP Morgan 56.16
Johnson & Johnson 182.12
Kohl's 37.68
Alliant Energy 57.93
McDonald's Corp. 247.03
Merck & Co. 94.41
Microsoft 264.89
Pepisco 166.35
Pfizer 51.88
Principal Financial 67.78
Proctor & Gamble 143.25
Prudential 96.95
Sherwin Williams 227.16
Target 149.61
Tyson Foods 85.81
Texas Instruments 155.62
Union Pacific 213.85
US Bancorp 47.25
US Cellular 30.15
Verizon 50.96
Williams. Co. 30.59
Wal-Mart 124.12
