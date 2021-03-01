Adv Auto Parts 162.66
Abbott Labs 122.21
ADM 57.30
Alliant Energy 47.09
Ameriprise 229.08
AutoZone, Inc 1,169.39
Boeing 224.39
Bank of America 35.79
BP PLC ADR 24.58
ConAgra Foods 34.15
Caterpillar 219.76
Clorox 179.77
ChevronTexaco 102.05
Darling Int’l 64.06
Deere & Co. 359.51
Dollar General 192.90
Ennis Bus Forms 20.39
Eaton Corp 134.24
Exelon 39.31
Fastenal 48.47
General Electric 13.11
Goodyear Tire 17.35
Harley Davidson 36.13
Hewlett Packard 29.58
IBM 120.74
International Paper 51.76
Illinois Tool Works 206.44
Johnson & Johnson 159.32
JP Morgan 150.50
Kohl’s 57.00
McDonald’s Corp. 208.25
Merck & Co. 72.38
Microsoft 236.94
Pepsico 130.62
Pfizer 33.69
Principal Financial 58.21
Proctor & Gamble 124.29
Prudential 88.62
Sherwin Williams 693.84
Target 186.09
Tyson Foods 68.54
Texas Instruments 177.67
Union Pacific 209.18
US Bancorp 51.16
US Cellular 29.77
Verizon 55.36
Walt Disney Co. 194.98
Wal-Mart 131.37
Williams Co. 23.59
