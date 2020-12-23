Adv Auto Parts 159.29
Abbott Labs 107.45
ADM 49.35
Alliant Energy 49.54
Ameriprise 188.54
AutoZone, Inc 1192.99
Boeing 219.69
Bank of America 30.05
BP PLC ADR 21.21
ConAgra Foods 36.41
Caterpillar 178.42
Clorox 202.33
ChevronTexaco 85.69
Darling Int’l 55.71
Deere & Co. 267.94
Dollar General 211.17
Ennis Bus Forms 16.72
Eaton Corp 117.02
Exelon 41.71
Fastenal 49.09
General Electric 10.86
Goodyear Tire 10.48
Harley Davidson 37.55
Hewlett Packard 24.21
IBM 123.90
International Paper 49.55
Illinois Tool Works 201.98
Johnson & Johnson 154.94
JP Morgan 125.07
Kohl’s 39.73
McDonald’s Corp. 212.02
Merck & Co. 79.76
Microsoft 221.02
Pepsico 144.41
Pfizer 37.44
Principal Financial 48.54
Proctor & Gamble 136.34
Prudential 76.79
Sherwin Williams 724.45
Target 174.91
Tyson Foods 64.55
Texas Instruments 160.98
Union Pacific 201.17
US Bancorp 29.96
US Cellular 46.73
Verizon 58.96
Walt Disney Co. 173.55
Wal-Mart 143.22
Williams Co. 20.75
