Adv Auto Parts 147.93
Abbott Labs 105.00
ADM 96.45
Ameriprise 324.48
AutoZone, Inc. 2,556.05
Boeing 175.32
Bank of America 37.00
BP PLC ADR 35.31
ConAgra Foods 36.96
Caterpillar 235.12
Clorox 147.43
Chevron Texaco 181.03
Darling Int'l. 69.92
Deere & Co. 440.97
Dollar General 252.85
Walt Disney Co. 94.69
Ennis Business Forms 22.77
Eaton Corp. 162.15
Exelon 40.00
Fastenal 50.27
General Electric 85.66
Goodyear Tire 10.92
Harley Davidson 46.00
Hewlett Packard 15.46
IBM 146.49
International Paper 36.35
Illinois Tool Works 224.37
JP Morgan 56.15
Johnson & Johnson 176.09
Kohl's 32.40
Alliant Energy 55.07
McDonald's Corp. 271.41
Merck & Co. 108.84
Microsoft 240.33
Pepsico 182.59
Pfizer 49.49
Principal Financial 89.84
Proctor & Gamble 145.48
Prudential 106.59
Sherwin Williams 241.57
Target 166.37
Tyson Foods 66.45
Texas Instruments 172.98
Union Pacific 212.77
US Bancorp 44.59
US Cellular 21.04
Verizon 38.34
Williams. Co. 34.32
Wal-Mart 152.97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.