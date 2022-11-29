Adv Auto Parts  147.93

Abbott Labs   105.00

ADM  96.45

Ameriprise   324.48

AutoZone, Inc.   2,556.05

Boeing   175.32

Bank of America   37.00

BP PLC ADR  35.31

ConAgra Foods   36.96

Caterpillar   235.12

Clorox   147.43

Chevron Texaco   181.03

Darling Int'l.   69.92

Deere & Co.  440.97

Dollar General  252.85

Walt Disney Co.   94.69

Ennis Business Forms  22.77

Eaton Corp.   162.15

Exelon   40.00

Fastenal   50.27

General Electric   85.66

Goodyear Tire  10.92

Harley Davidson   46.00

Hewlett Packard 15.46

IBM   146.49

International Paper   36.35

Illinois Tool Works   224.37

JP Morgan  56.15

Johnson & Johnson   176.09

Kohl's 32.40

Alliant Energy   55.07

McDonald's Corp.   271.41

Merck & Co.  108.84

Microsoft   240.33

Pepsico     182.59

Pfizer 49.49

Principal Financial 89.84

Proctor & Gamble   145.48

Prudential  106.59

Sherwin Williams   241.57

Target  166.37

Tyson Foods  66.45

Texas Instruments   172.98

Union Pacific   212.77

US Bancorp   44.59

US Cellular   21.04

Verizon  38.34

Williams. Co.   34.32

Wal-Mart   152.97

Tags

Trending Video