Adv Auto Parts          226.15

Abbott Labs     125.83

ADM          68.94

Ameriprise          299.38

AutoZone, Inc           1,942.17

Boeing               205.44

Bank of America           44.92

BP PLC ADR          30.71

ConAgra Foods     35.25

Caterpillar      214.09

Clorox      178.60

ChevronTexaco  126.91

Darling Int’l     62.73

Deere & Co.      364.28

Dollar General     210.18

Walt Disney Co. 137.38

Ennis Bus Forms     18.83

Eaton Corp   160.54

Exelon      56.77

Fastenal    56.52

General Electric 96.30

Goodyear Tire     21.51

Harley Davidson          33.44

Hewlett Packard     16.14

IBM    129.35

International Paper     47.29

Illinois Tool Works    237.45

JP Morgan      60.07

Johnson & Johnson     164.87

Kohl’s        46.84

Alliant Energy   59.76

McDonald’s Corp.       254.59

Merck & Co.     79.98

Microsoft      296.03

Pepsico     174.22

Pfizer     52.79

Principal Financial      72.00

Proctor & Gamble      162.62

Prudential     110.01

Sherwin Williams     292.85

Target      217.25

Tyson Foods   89.93

Texas Instruments    175.64

Union Pacific      246.33

US Bancorp      55.10

US Cellular   29.83

Verizon     53.16

Williams Co.   28.76

Wal-Mart      140.19

