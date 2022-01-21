Adv Auto Parts 226.15
Abbott Labs 125.83
ADM 68.94
Ameriprise 299.38
AutoZone, Inc 1,942.17
Boeing 205.44
Bank of America 44.92
BP PLC ADR 30.71
ConAgra Foods 35.25
Caterpillar 214.09
Clorox 178.60
ChevronTexaco 126.91
Darling Int’l 62.73
Deere & Co. 364.28
Dollar General 210.18
Walt Disney Co. 137.38
Ennis Bus Forms 18.83
Eaton Corp 160.54
Exelon 56.77
Fastenal 56.52
General Electric 96.30
Goodyear Tire 21.51
Harley Davidson 33.44
Hewlett Packard 16.14
IBM 129.35
International Paper 47.29
Illinois Tool Works 237.45
JP Morgan 60.07
Johnson & Johnson 164.87
Kohl’s 46.84
Alliant Energy 59.76
McDonald’s Corp. 254.59
Merck & Co. 79.98
Microsoft 296.03
Pepsico 174.22
Pfizer 52.79
Principal Financial 72.00
Proctor & Gamble 162.62
Prudential 110.01
Sherwin Williams 292.85
Target 217.25
Tyson Foods 89.93
Texas Instruments 175.64
Union Pacific 246.33
US Bancorp 55.10
US Cellular 29.83
Verizon 53.16
Williams Co. 28.76
Wal-Mart 140.19
