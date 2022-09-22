Adv Auto Parts 164.11
Abbott Labs 101.07
ADM 86.07
Ameriprise 264.48
AutoZone, Inc. 2,108.64
Boeing 138.71
Bank of America 32.50
BP PLC ADR 30.79
ConAgra Foods 34.76
Caterpillar 170.55
Clorox 141.28
Chevron Texaco 154.89
Darling Int'l. 72.48
Deere & Co. 346.13
Dollar General 240.20
Walt Disney Co. 102.16
Ennis Business Forms 20.85
Eaton Corp. 135.13
Exelon 41.68
Fastenal 47.59
General Electric 65.36
Goodyear Tire 11.80
Harley Davidson 38.66
Hewlett Packard 12.40
IBM 125.31
International Paper 33.81
Illinois Tool Works 188.89
JP Morgan 53.09
Johnson & Johnson 166.18
Kohl's 26.93
Alliant Energy 60.01
McDonald's Corp. 247.94
Merck & Co. 87.51
Microsoft 240.98
Pepisco 168.60
Pfizer 44.57
Principal Financial 75.42
Proctor & Gamble 136.21
Prudential 90.98
Sherwin Williams 208.05
Target 152.96
Tyson Foods 71.01
Texas Instruments 162.62
Union Pacific 209.17
US Bancorp 43.03
US Cellular 27.00
Verizon 39.93
Williams. Co. 31.16
Wal-Mart 133.39
