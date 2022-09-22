Adv Auto Parts  164.11

Abbott Labs   101.07

ADM  86.07

Ameriprise   264.48

AutoZone, Inc.   2,108.64

Boeing   138.71

Bank of America   32.50

BP PLC ADR  30.79

ConAgra Foods   34.76

Caterpillar   170.55

Clorox   141.28

Chevron Texaco   154.89

Darling Int'l.   72.48

Deere & Co.  346.13

Dollar General  240.20

Walt Disney Co.   102.16

Ennis Business Forms  20.85

Eaton Corp.   135.13

Exelon   41.68

Fastenal   47.59

General Electric   65.36

Goodyear Tire  11.80

Harley Davidson   38.66

Hewlett Packard 12.40

IBM   125.31

International Paper   33.81

Illinois Tool Works   188.89

JP Morgan  53.09

Johnson & Johnson   166.18

Kohl's 26.93

Alliant Energy   60.01

McDonald's Corp.   247.94

Merck & Co.  87.51

Microsoft   240.98

Pepisco   168.60

Pfizer 44.57

Principal Financial 75.42

Proctor & Gamble   136.21

Prudential   90.98

Sherwin Williams   208.05

Target  152.96

Tyson Foods  71.01

Texas Instruments   162.62

Union Pacific   209.17

US Bancorp   43.03

US Cellular   27.00

Verizon  39.93

Williams. Co.   31.16

Wal-Mart   133.39

Tags

Trending Video