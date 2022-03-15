Adv Auto Parts 204.27
Abbott Labs 117.48
ADM 82.81
Ameriprise 279.69
AutoZone, Inc. 1,923.94
Boeing 179.89
Bank of America 41.50
BP PLC ADR 28.05
ConAgra Foods 31.83
Caterpillar 216.46
Clorox 130.63
Chevron Texaco 158.28
Darling Int'l. 70.75
Deere & Co. 388.47
Dollar General 214.25
Walt Disney Co. 134.20
Ennis Business Forms 18.22
Eaton Corp. 150.27
Exelon 43.67
Fastenal 55.79
General Electric 92.35
Goodyear Tire 13.13
Harley Davidson 38.04
Hewlett Packard 16.53
IBM 125.64
International Paper 43.19
Illinois Tool Works 208.45
JP Morgan 59.62
Johnson & Johnson 176.14
Kohl's 53.82
Alliant Energy 61.28
McDonald's Corp. 232.57
Merck & Co. 78.64
Microsoft 287.15
Pepisco 159.00
Pfizer 52.21
Principal Financial 67.48
Proctor & Gamble 150.27
Prudential 109.79
Sherwin Williams 242.44
Target 215.35
Tyson Foods 85.70
Texas Instruments 172.32
Union Pacific 260.13
US Bancorp 54.40
US Cellular 29.88
Verizon 52.76
Williams. Co. 31.04
Wal-Mart 145.78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.