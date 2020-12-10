Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 158.30
Abbott Labs 106.53
ADM 49.19
Alliant Energy 51.86
Ameriprise 192.75
AutoZone, Inc 1,137.08
Boeing 234.37
Bank of America 29.11
BP PLC ADR 22.42
ConAgra Foods 35.36
Caterpillar 178.88
Clorox 200.60
ChevronTexaco 93.34
Darling Int’l 53.06
Deere & Co. 253.55
Dollar General 205.67
Ennis Bus Forms 17.23
Eaton Corp 115.15
Exelon 41.20
Fastenal 48.39
General Electric 11.33
Goodyear Tire 10.63
Harley Davidson 23.17
Hewlett Packard 23.17
IBM 124.93
International Paper 48.61
Illinois Tool Works 202.52
Johnson & Johnson 152.19
JP Morgan 120.28
Kohl’s 39.30
McDonald’s Corp. 208.13
Merck & Co. 82.98
Microsoft 210.52
Pepsico 144.67
Pfizer 41.80
Principal Financial 49.82
Proctor & Gamble 135.49
Prudential 79.97
Sherwin Williams 719.41
Target 172.42
Tyson Foods 63.39
Texas Instruments 162.00
Union Pacific 202.61
US Bancorp 46.12
US Cellular 30.71
Verizon 60.51
Walt Disney Co. 154.62
Wal-Mart 147.07
Williams Co. 22.00
