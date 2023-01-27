Adv Auto Parts 147.42
Abbott Labs 109.96
ADM 83.63
Ameriprise 344.34
AutoZone, Inc. 2,369.34
Boeing 211.17
Bank of America 35.45
BP PLC ADR 36.32
ConAgra Foods 36.46
Caterpillar 264.54
Clorox 140.50
Chevron Texaco 179.36
Darling Int'l. 65.35
Deere & Co. 417.82
Dollar General 236.11
Walt Disney Co. 109.53
Ennis Business Forms 20.76
Eaton Corp. 162.24
Exelon 41.69
Fastenal 50.25
General Electric 83.23
Goodyear Tire 11.10
Harley Davidson 45.17
Hewlett Packard 16.14
IBM 134.39
International Paper 38.11
Illinois Tool Works 230.65
JP Morgan 55.02
Johnson & Johnson 168.19
Kohl's 31.49
Alliant Energy 54.42
McDonald's Corp. 272.46
Merck & Co. 105.38
Microsoft 248.16
Pepisco 169.62
Pfizer 43.79
Principal Financial 93.05
Proctor & Gamble 140.57
Prudential 103.50
Sherwin Williams 228.51
Target 168.51
Tyson Foods 65.71
Texas Instruments 175.24
Union Pacific 202.39
US Bancorp 48.86
US Cellular 24.48
Verizon 40.64
Williams. Co. 31.51
Wal-Mart 143.25
