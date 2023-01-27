Adv Auto Parts  147.42

Abbott Labs   109.96

ADM  83.63

Ameriprise   344.34

AutoZone, Inc.   2,369.34

Boeing   211.17

Bank of America   35.45

BP PLC ADR  36.32

ConAgra Foods   36.46

Caterpillar   264.54

Clorox   140.50

Chevron Texaco   179.36

Darling Int'l.   65.35

Deere & Co.  417.82

Dollar General  236.11

Walt Disney Co.   109.53

Ennis Business Forms  20.76

Eaton Corp.   162.24

Exelon   41.69

Fastenal  50.25

General Electric   83.23

Goodyear Tire  11.10

Harley Davidson   45.17

Hewlett Packard 16.14

IBM   134.39

International Paper   38.11

Illinois Tool Works   230.65

JP Morgan  55.02

Johnson & Johnson   168.19

Kohl's 31.49

Alliant Energy   54.42

McDonald's Corp.   272.46

Merck & Co.  105.38

Microsoft   248.16

Pepisco   169.62

Pfizer 43.79

Principal Financial 93.05

Proctor & Gamble   140.57

Prudential   103.50

Sherwin Williams   228.51

Target  168.51

Tyson Foods  65.71

Texas Instruments   175.24

Union Pacific   202.39

US Bancorp   48.86

US Cellular   24.48

Verizon  40.64

Williams. Co.   31.51

Wal-Mart   143.25

