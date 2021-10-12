Adv Auto Parts 212.01
Abbott Labs 117.32
ADM 63.39
Alliant Energy 54.99
Ameriprise 279.49
AutoZone, Inc 1,677.29
Boeing 223.57
Bank of America 43.54
BP PLC ADR 29.10
ConAgra Foods 33.41
Caterpillar 189.92
Clorox 162.96
Chevron-Texaco 107.15
Darling Int’l 73.14
Deere & Co. 330.60
Dollar General 208.26
Ennis Bus Forms 18.93
Eaton Corp 151.62
Exelon 48.29
Fastenal 53.83
General Electric 102.72
Goodyear Tire 18.66
Harley Davidson 36.81
Hewlett Packard 26.55
IBM 140.47
International Paper 55.74
Illinois Tool Works 213.60
Johnson & Johnson 157.69
JP Morgan 165.36
Kohl’s 44.89
McDonald’s Corp. 244.52
Merck & Co. 79.59
Microsoft 292.88
Pepsico 156.93
Pfizer 41.85
Principal Financial 67.57
Proctor & Gamble 142.11
Prudential 108.98
Sherwin Williams 291.86
Target 230.24
Tyson Foods 79.24
Texas Instruments 188.48
Union Pacific 213.41
US Bancorp 61.66
US Cellular 31.17
Verizon 51.33
Walt Disney Co. 173.13
Wal-Mart 139.38
Williams Co. 28.93
