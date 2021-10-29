Adv Auto Parts 225.44
Abbott Labs 128.88
ADM 64.24
Alliant Energy 56.57
Ameriprise 302.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,785.65
Boeing 206.92
Bank of America 47.75
BP PLC ADR 28.78
ConAgra Foods 32.21
Caterpillar 203.91
Clorox 162.98
Chevron-Texaco 114.48
Darling Int’l 84.59
Deere & Co. 342.26
Dollar General 221.46
Ennis Bus Forms 18.96
Eaton Corp 164.77
Exelon 53.19
Fastenal 57.08
General Electric 104.86
Goodyear Tire 19.12
Harley Davidson 36.49
Hewlett Packard 30.33
IBM 125.07
International Paper 49.66
Illinois Tool Works 228.00
Johnson & Johnson 162.93
JP Morgan 169.97
Kohl’s 48.50
McDonald’s Corp. 245.05
Merck & Co. 88.09
Microsoft 331.62
Pepsico 161.60
Pfizer 43.71
Principal Financial 67.09
Proctor & Gamble 142.98
Prudential 110.06
Sherwin Williams 316.62
Target 259.68
Tyson Foods 79.95
Texas Instruments 187.48
Union Pacific 241.40
US Bancorp 60.38
US Cellular 30.61
Verizon 52.97
Walt Disney Co. 169.07
Wal-Mart 149.36
Williams Co. 28.08
