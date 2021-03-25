Adv Auto Parts 185.65
Abbott Labs 119.05
ADM 56.88
Alliant Energy 53.75
Ameriprise 227.52
AutoZone, Inc 1,374.41
Boeing 247.19
Bank of America 37.66
BP PLC ADR 24.57
ConAgra Foods 37.88
Caterpillar 224.25
Clorox 190.77
ChevronTexaco 105.07
Darling Int’l 70.88
Deere & Co. 366.80
Dollar General 197.78
Ennis Bus Forms 20.41
Eaton Corp 135.82
Exelon 43.37
Fastenal 49.22
General Electric 12.85
Goodyear Tire 16.87
Harley Davidson 35.40
Hewlett Packard 29.89
IBM 133.07
International Paper 54.34
Illinois Tool Works 222.78
Johnson & Johnson 161.97
JP Morgan 152.55
Kohl’s 57.27
McDonald’s Corp. 224.20
Merck & Co. 76.07
Microsoft 232.34
Pepsico 139.63
Pfizer 35.67
Principal Financial 59.70
Proctor & Gamble 133.48
Prudential 90.93
Sherwin Williams 739.21
Target 192.70
Tyson Foods 75.35
Texas Instruments 178.49
Union Pacific 216.09
US Bancorp 54.89
US Cellular 34.87
Verizon 57.38
Walt Disney Co. 186.91
Wal-Mart 134.01
Williams Co. 23.94
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.