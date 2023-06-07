Adv Auto Parts  65.54

Abbott Labs   101.66

ADM  73.36

Ameriprise   317.21

AutoZone, Inc.   2,307.47

Boeing   211.93

Bank of America   29.48

BP PLC ADR  35.71

ConAgra Foods   34.11

Caterpillar 235.55

Clorox   156.76

Chevron Texaco   159.89

Darling Int'l.   65.31

Deere & Co.  381.82

Dollar General  165.51

Walt Disney Co.   92.52

Ennis Business Forms  21.28

Eaton Corp.   188.61

Exelon   40.34

Fastenal   53.94

General Electric  106.08

Goodyear Tire  13.67

Harley Davidson   35.33

Hewlett Packard 15.76

IBM   134.36

International Paper   32.13

Illinois Tool Works   236.44

JP Morgan  54.41

Johnson & Johnson   158.52

Kohl's 21.99

Alliant Energy   53.40

McDonald's Corp.   281.90

Merck & Co. 108.61

Microsoft   323.38

Pepisco   180.11

Pfizer 38.90

Principal Financial 71.27

Proctor & Gamble   144.80

Prudential   85.76

Sherwin Williams   240.76

Target  131.75

Tyson Foods 51.33

Texas Instruments   172.00

Union Pacific   201.46

US Bancorp   33.26

US Cellular   15.70

Verizon  35.26

Williams. Co.   31.40

Wal-Mart   150.00

