Adv Auto Parts 189.63
Abbott Labs 108.50
ADM 75.62
Ameriprise 246.04
AutoZone, Inc. 2,144.87
Boeing 156.64
Bank of America 33.73
BP PLC ADR 28.12
ConAgra Foods 33.87
Caterpillar 181.81
Clorox 147.77
Chevron Texaco 148.48
Darling Int’l. 62.41
Deere & Co. 322.96
Dollar General 247.72
Walt Disney Co. 102.69
Ennis Business Forms 21.30
Eaton Corp. 137.10
Exelon 44.42
Fastenal 48.30
General Electric 68.36
Goodyear Tire 11.61
Harley Davidson 34.48
Hewlett Packard 13.88
IBM 128.54
International Paper 43.46
Illinois Tool Works 191.50
JP Morgan 56.57
Johnson & Johnson 172.46
Kohl’s 28.96
Alliant Energy 57.90
McDonald’s Corp. 250.38
Merck & Co. 90.53
Microsoft 258.83
Pepsico 169.85
Pfizer 51.77
Principal Financial 64.91
Proctor & Gamble 143.99
Prudential 96.87
Sherwin Williams 259.01
Target 157.49
Tyson Foods 83.69
Texas Instruments 163.20
Union Pacific 217.36
US Bancorp 48.05
US Cellular 28.01
Verizon 44.76
Williams. Co. 33.45
Wal-Mart 132.02
